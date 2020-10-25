Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.39 ($34.58).

VIV opened at €25.43 ($29.92) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.28 and its 200 day moving average is €22.56.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

