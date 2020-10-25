Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €29.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.39 ($34.58).

Shares of VIV opened at €25.43 ($29.92) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.56.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit