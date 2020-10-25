WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $233.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $239.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

