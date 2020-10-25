Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.94. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

