Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 2,340 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $228.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.39. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.