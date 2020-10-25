Wells Fargo & Company Raises NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $4,620.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NVR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,668.25.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,205.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,568.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $56.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 223.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.