Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Shares of WHR opened at $198.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

