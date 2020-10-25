Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.70.
Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 182,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 240.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 235,833 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
