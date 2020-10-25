Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 182,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 240.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 235,833 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

