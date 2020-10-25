WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.68. 8,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

