WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.68. 8,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

