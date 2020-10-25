WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Stock Rating Lowered by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPX. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of WPX Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.04.

WPX stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

