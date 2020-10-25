X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered X Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of XYF opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. X Financial has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

