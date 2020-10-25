Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Stake Lowered by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 4.7% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $26,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.47. 1,647,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,488. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

