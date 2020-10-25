Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YARIY. ValuEngine downgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

