Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 788 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

NYSE:T traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 42,630,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,971,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

