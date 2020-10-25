Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.43. Teleflex reported earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $14.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Teleflex by 62.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Teleflex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $160,554,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

