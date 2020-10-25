Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce ($2.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the lowest is ($2.71). The Boeing reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($10.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($9.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Shares of BA traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,024,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,466,744. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.82. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

