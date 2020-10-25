Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Earnings of $11.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $11.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.14. Alphabet posted earnings of $10.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $44.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.81 to $50.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $58.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.16 to $75.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $26.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,632.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,508.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,448.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

