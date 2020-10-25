Zacks: Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce earnings per share of $3.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.05 and the lowest is $2.95. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $5.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $15.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $16.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $17.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $11.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.38. 684,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.77. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,711. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

