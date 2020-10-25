Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.81. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,500. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 30.2% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 58,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 42.6% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 447,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 133,576 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

