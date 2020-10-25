Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. 386,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,095. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

