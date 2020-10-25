Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

