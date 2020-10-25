Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProAssurance has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, which have been accretive to premiums, over the past few quarters. The buyouts and integrations of companies have helped it to enhance financial size and strength. It is also moving toward its joint marketing and shared risk programs. Following the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity is expected to create the nation's third largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, growing cash flows and reduced debt levels bode well for the company. However, escalating expenses have been weighing on the bottom line. Volatility in premium retention in the company’s physician business remains a concern. Another major risk is associated with its investment portfolio.”

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $847.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,260,000 after buying an additional 775,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.