Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $89.93 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.79.

Shares of RY opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

