Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $303.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $304.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

