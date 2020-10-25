Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,972 shares of company stock worth $310,964. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

