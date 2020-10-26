$0.02 EPS Expected for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. New Relic posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. New Relic’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $74.20.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,822,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,527. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in New Relic by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,887,000 after purchasing an additional 809,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,896,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,846 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in New Relic by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 78,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

