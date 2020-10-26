$0.11 EPS Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of APPS traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. 103,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,018,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

