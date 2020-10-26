$0.22 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

ASB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.28. 158,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

