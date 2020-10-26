-$0.24 EPS Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.09). Asante Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asante Solutions.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg bought 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,994.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $74,994.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,301,000.

PUMP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.30. 29,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,524. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.