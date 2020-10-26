$1.15 EPS Expected for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Analysts predict that Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.21. Mylan posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYL. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Mylan by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 3,034.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 121,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. Mylan has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

