1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $25.35 on Thursday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,526,142.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,190.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 890,378 shares of company stock worth $25,464,490. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the third quarter worth $204,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

