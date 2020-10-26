13,455 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. 529,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,469,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.60, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

