1,486 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after acquiring an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.17. 196,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,514. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

