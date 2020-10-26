1,510 Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 157.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4,527.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 272.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,911 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.73. The company had a trading volume of 209,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

