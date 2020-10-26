180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.66. 785,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,286,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

