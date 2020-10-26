180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 204 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.50. 355,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572,098. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.14 and a 200 day moving average of $243.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $838.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

