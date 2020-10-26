180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 301 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 45,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7,136.8% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 594,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 586,575 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,235,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.