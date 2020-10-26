180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,627,244.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total transaction of $4,119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,553,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,064,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 724,767 shares of company stock valued at $171,148,885 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $10.89 on Monday, hitting $239.63. The stock had a trading volume of 350,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82. The company has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

