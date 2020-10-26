180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

NYSE:LMT traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $365.94. The stock had a trading volume of 47,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.35. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

