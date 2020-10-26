180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after buying an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,161,000 after buying an additional 282,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.95. The stock had a trading volume of 195,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.92. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.