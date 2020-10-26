180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $4.04 on Monday, reaching $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 228,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

