180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $15.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.06. The stock had a trading volume of 100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,700. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total transaction of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,499,768 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

