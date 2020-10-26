180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.5% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.14. 609,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

