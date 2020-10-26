180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. 435,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,895,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

