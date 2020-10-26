180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.94. The stock had a trading volume of 66,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,583. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

