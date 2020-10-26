180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 45,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,324,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.