180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.6% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 73,245 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,475,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after buying an additional 50,589 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. 363,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,398,178. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

