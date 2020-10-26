180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $475,000 in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

NYSE:GS traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.44. The stock had a trading volume of 104,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

