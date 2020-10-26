180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after buying an additional 230,514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 101,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.