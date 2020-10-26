180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,933,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

